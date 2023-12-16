Hit by rain disaster, tourism in Kullu picking up again

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 15

Badly affected by flashfloods during the monsoon this year, the tourism industry of Kullu and Manali has started gaining momentum once again.

According to the data of the Tourism Department available with The Tribune, Kullu district had witnessed a significant increase in tourist footfall from January to June this year. But after the rain disaster, tourist arrivals decreased drastically.

The highest number of 4.87 lakh tourists visited Kullu district in June compared to 2.74 lakh tourist arrivals in January. During the rainy season in July, the tourist footfall reduced from 4.87 lakh to 1.58 lakh. Following the rain disaster, the tourist footfall reduced drastically to 19,124 in August. This steep fall in tourist arrivals clearly shows that the rain disaster spelt a doom for the tourism industry of Kullu and Manali.

However, in September, Kullu district witnessed a slight increase in tourist footfall with 68,519 arrivals. In October, 1.41 lakh tourists visited the region.

However, hoteliers of Kullu and Manali are confident that they will do good business on Christmas and the New Year Eve. With recent snowfall in the region, tourists are flocking to Kullu and Manali. Tourist places like the Solang valley, Gulaba, Atal Tunnel and Sissu beyond Manali are abuzz with tourist activities these days. The frozen lake at Sissu has become a favourite tourist attraction.

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Prayatan Vikas Mandal, said, “Manali is ready to greet tourists on the occasion of Christmas and New Year’s Eve.”

“We are hopeful of doing good business in the coming days. After the rain disaster, the tourism industry of Kullu and Manali is gaining momentum steadily. At present, the room occupancy in the hotels of Kullu and Manali has risen above 50 per cent,” he added.

#Kullu #Manali #Mandi #Monsoon