Amit Shah's assurance ray of hope for Hattee community of Sirmaur's trans-Giri area

May 3

Finally, a ray of hope has emerged for about 3 lakh members of the Hattee community of trans-Giri area of Sirmaur for being declared as Scheduled Tribe (ST) and their area as tribal after the Union Home minister Amit Shah’s recent assurance to the Chief Minister.

Will impact poll prospects in 4 segments Since Hattees will impact poll prospects in four Assembly segments of Renukaji, Pacchad, Paonta Sahib and Shillai in Sirmaur district, the state government is pursuing this matter vigorously

The BJP holds two Assembly seats in the trans-Giri area

Though the demand of ST status and declaring their area as tribal was rejected last year, a fresh proposal after fulfilling the parameters was again put up before the Centre

With Assembly elections slated to take place at the year-end, BJP leaders are leaving no stone unturned to get the two demands fulfilled. A population of about 3 lakh spread across 144 panchayats would benefit if the demand is fulfilled. The area would get central grants once the new status is granted and it would help in the development of the area.

This area was part of the erstwhile Jaunsar-Bawar area of Uttarakhand where the Hattee community was granted the ST status way back in 1967. Both areas were part of the royal erstwhile Sirmaur state though the Jaunsar Bawar area got separated in 1815. Even today, marriages between the two clans are common as they share a host of similarities in their culture. The people have been vociferously raising their demand which stems from a report of the SC/ST Commission of 1980.

Separated by the Tons, the trans-Giri area represents the socio-economic and socio-educational divide between the people residing across the river. A large chunk of the population works as labourers and continues to be weak economically. The Hattees from Uttarakhand and trans-Giri are closely knit communities and are yet to open out much to the outside world.

The state government, after receiving several representations from the community, had recommended its case in 2016 to the Central government on the basis of a study conducted by the Institute of Tribal Studies, Shimla. The study had highlighted that the entire community residing in the trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district shared the same tribal traits, culture, geographical isolation, etc. They suffered from economic backwardness.

Though their demand of the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status and declaring their area tribal was rejected last year on technical grounds a fresh proposal after fulfilling the requisite parameters was once again put up before the Union government for consideration.

Ami Chand, who heads Kendriya Hattee Samiti which has been pursuing this demand since long, was now hopeful that recent assurance by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has sparked fresh hope in the community.

“We are waiting Central Cabinet clearance for declaring the trans-Giri area tribal following which the Tribal Affairs Ministry will further examine whether the Hattee population was more than the requisite 50 per cent to grant them the tribal status. Since the Hattee population was more than 90 per cent the community met the population criteria,” he observed.

