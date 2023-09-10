Hockey tourney begins in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 9

A three-day state-level hockey tournament kick-started at at the Thodo ground in Solan yesterday. Fourteen teams comprising 200 men and women players are participating in the event.

DR Shandil, Health and Family Welfare Minister, inaugurated the tournament. He said, “Sports play a key role in the overall development of a person’s personality. Sports activities prepare a person to meet the challenges of life by instilling discipline and dedication.”

He said, “India is known for hockey players who had excelled in the Olympics and it is endeavouring to regain its lost glory. The state government is strengthening sports infrastructure in rural areas and playgrounds are being created in a planned manner across the state.”

He said, “The possibility of providing an Astroturf in Solan is being explored. A stadium having all facilities will be set up.” He announced Rs 1 lakh for the Solan hockey club.

