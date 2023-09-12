Hockey tourney concludes

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 11

The state-level hockey tournament organised by the Solan Hockey Club concluded here last evening.

While the Baghat Hockey Club defeated the Sirmaur team in the men’s category, the Sports Hostel Majra trounced the Solan team in the girl’s category to emerge victorious in the finals played last evening.

About 200 players from 14 teams from across the state participated in the tournament. Convener of the Solan Hockey Club Vinod Gupta said the tournament was held with an aim to promote hockey in the state.

The winning team in each category was awarded a cash prize of Rs 21,000, while the first runners-up were given Rs 11,000.

