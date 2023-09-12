Hockey tourney concludes

Solan, September 11
The state-level hockey tournament organised by the Solan Hockey Club concluded here last evening.
While the Baghat Hockey Club defeated the Sirmaur team in the men’s category, the Sports Hostel Majra trounced the Solan team in the girl’s category to emerge victorious in the finals played last evening.
About 200 players from 14 teams from across the state participated in the tournament. Convener of the Solan Hockey Club Vinod Gupta said the tournament was held with an aim to promote hockey in the state.
The winning team in each category was awarded a cash prize of Rs 21,000, while the first runners-up were given Rs 11,000.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court
Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...