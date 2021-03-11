Hoist Tricolour on all houses, says Anurag Thakur

Shimla, August 9
All citizens of the state as well as the nation should hoist the national flag on their houses from August 13 to 15, said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, here today.
He said, “Today is August 9, August Karanti Diwas. On this day, our freedom fighters started the Quit India Movement and we should remember their struggle.”
He added, “India is celebrating 75 years of its independence. People are in the celebration mode. India has performed well in the Commonwealth Games.”
