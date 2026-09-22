Holding back the vulnerable hill at Chakki Mor on Parwanoo-Solan stretch

Containing erosion of the vulnerable hill at Chakki Mor on the Parwanoo-Solan stretch of National Highway-5 has become a herculean task for the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) ever since the highway was four-laned in 2021. A slope-protection work involving the installation of geo-synthetic wire mesh failed to withstand the torrential rains that lashed the area this monsoon, once again exposing the vulnerability of the hill at Chakki Mor.

NHAI officials, who executed the four-laning project, attribute the failure to two factors. First, the slope-protection work was still incomplete, with only 40-50 per cent of it executed. Second, the hillside had eroded nearly 120 metres above the road, resulting in a copious flow of muck and vegetation onto the highway.

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Slope-protection work was undertaken at 44 critical spots along the 39-km Parwanoo-Solan stretch, including Chakki Mor, Datiyar, a tunnel near the Barog bypass and Sanawara. Of these, 40 sites were on the hillside and two along the valley side. The Rs 100.45-crore project was taken up after persistent erosion of slopes was reported following the four-laning of the highway.

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Geologists, however, attribute the persistent erosion along this stretch to the presence of an active fault line, where older rocks of the Subathu Formation have been thrust over younger rocks of the Kasauli Formation. This has created a highly fragile, tectonically sheared zone, leaving the slopes chronically unstable and prone to major landslides.

The presence of a fault line makes an area particularly vulnerable to erosion and necessitates the use of specialised technologies for slope protection.

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According to geologists, tectonic movement has left the rock mass heavily fractured and sheared, with considerable internal stress. With very low shear strength, the rocks become slick and muddy when wet, triggering landslides. Shear strength refers to the maximum internal resistance offered by soil or rock against sliding.

Geologists also blame unstable rock cutting for the recurring landslides. Steep, near-vertical road cuts made while expanding the highway to four lanes removed the natural support at the base of the mountain, leaving the heavy slopes above vulnerable to failure.

A team of experts had examined this stretch, along with other vulnerable sections of the Parwanoo-Solan-Kaithlighat stretch of NH-5, after the highway suffered extensive damage during the 2023 monsoon.

“Interventions such as installing a piezometer to measure water pressure in the eroded hill had also been undertaken, but it had not shown any adverse deflection in water pressure,” said a highway engineer. The latest erosion, which has been triggered nearly 120 metres above the road, has left highway engineers baffled, prompting the need for a fresh expert assessment of the site.

The highway suffered extensive damage due to erosion along the Parwanoo-Solan section during the 2023 monsoon, with the Chakki Mor stretch remaining closed for several days. Against the normal rainfall of 76.6 mm, the state received 249.6 mm of rain between July 1 and 11 that year. Cloudbursts in the vicinity triggered flash floods and massive landslides.

Geologists observed that unscientific vertical cutting of hillsides, ranging from 20 to 30 metres in height, along with narrow stabilisation ledges of just 1.5 to 3 metres, had left the rock strata exposed and vulnerable to heavy water seepage.

Geological and geotechnical investigations also identified active fault lines and loose strata at Chakki Mor, resulting in frequent rockfalls and massive mud and boulder slides during heavy rains. The findings have also brought the project’s environmental impact assessment report under scrutiny, as such assessments are required to consider the impact of a project on soil, surface water and groundwater, among other factors, warranting an in-depth investigation.

“A slew of interventions was devised by experts, including real-time monitoring of the fragile hill strata at vulnerable points such as Chakki Mor and Datiyar to provide early warning to the NHAI about landslides. This can help prevent losses. The requisite equipment will be installed 100 metres inside the hill slopes and 120 metres on the valley side to monitor the movement of the strata once the slope-protection work is completed,” said Anand Dahiya, Project Director, NHAI, Shimla.

With erosion at the site becoming a permanent feature, a new two-lane road, measuring 120 metres, will be constructed at Chakki Mor parallel to the existing carriageway to carry downhill traffic. Bids have been invited for the Rs 21-crore project, which is expected to be awarded soon, an NHAI official said. The new road, the official added, will ensure smoother movement of vehicular traffic even during the monsoon.