Holi auction panel bags Rs 96.5 lakh

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 27

The Holi Utsav auction committee bagged over Rs 96.5 lakh by auctioning plots for setting up shops during the International Holi Utsav, which will be held at Sujanpur from March 5 to 8.

The committee fetched over Rs 61.5 lakh from the auction of space for two waterproof domes and over Rs 35 lakh from the auction of about 100 plots on the festival ground during the auction that concluded today.

Sujanpur SDM Harish Gajju, who is also the head of the committee, said vendors were enthusiastic about acquiring plots for the event. The bids were five to ten times higher than the reserve price of Rs 10,000 each for a plot, he added.

He further said, “A bid for a plot reached up to Rs 90,000 on Saturday while the highest bid was Rs 86,000 today.” He added that vendors were still demanding more plots on the ground and the committee could add a few more, if needed.

The revenue collection was about Rs 91 lakh last year and a raise of about 10 per cent is expected this year. “The festival committee is expected to generate over Rs 1 crore this year,” the SDM said.

The SDM cited better facilities and expected increase in footfall for the rise in revenue. He further said the business activity on the ground would continue till March 25.