Holi celebrated at historical Nurpur temple

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 9

Holi was celebrated with religious fervour at the historical Brijraj Swami temple of Lord Krishna in the town. The temple management committee organised two-day celebrations on March 7 and 8 on the temple premises.

On the first day, Holi was played with flowers whereas on Wednesday, the devotees played with ‘gulal’ on the next day. Thousands of devotees participated in the religious event.

SDM Nurpur opened the Holi celebrations on Tuesday. Former minister Rakesh Pathania and former local MLA Ajay Mahajan paid obeisance to the deity and participated in the Holi celebrations.