Holi celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 17

The festival of Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour in Mandi today after a gap of two years. The festivities at Seri Manch were put on hold owing to the Covid outbreak in the state.

Residents gathered in large numbers and applied ‘gulal’ on each other’s faces. Police was also deployed at the venue.

In Mandi, Holi is celebrated a day before the actual date of the festival and is culminated with ‘Jaleb’, the procession of chief deity Madho Rai.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal extended his greetings to the residents of the state and said the colours of Holi brought smile to all faces and inculcated brotherhood.

He celebrated Holi with the residents of Sujanpur and officers of the district administration today.