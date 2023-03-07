Holi celebrated with fervour

Mandi, March 6
Holi was celebrated with traditional fervour here on Monday. Residents gathered in front of Seri Manch and applied gulal on each other to celebrate the festival of colours. To maintain law and order, adequate police force was deployed in the town by Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri.
A shobha yatra of chief deity Madho Rai was carried out in the town. Devotees applied gulal on the deity during the yatra. The festival ended with the culmination of the shobha yatra.
In Mandi, Holi is celebrated a day before the actual date of the festival. However, this year it was celebrated two days ago due to religious reasons.
Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary congratulated residents on the occasion.
