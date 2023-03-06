 Holi fest begins at Sujanpur : The Tribune India

Holi fest begins at Sujanpur

Holi fest begins at Sujanpur

The Chief Minister inaugurates an exhibition at Holi Utsav in Sujanpur.



Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh inaugurated National Holi Utsav at Sujanpur today. The Chief Minister participated in a religious procession in the town and performed a prayer at the heritage Murali Manohar temple. The Chief Minister also inaugurated exhibitions set up by various departments in the festival ground.

While appreciating the efforts of various departments, he said that officers must take welfare schemes initiated by the government to people. He said that there was enough scope for development of agriculture, horticulture and industries in the state.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Saras fair, displaying handloom and handicrafts from over 14 states. Cooks from different parts of the state have set up stalls offering Himachali cuisine. The Chief Minister said the fair would provide an appropriate platform to celebrate rich cultural diversity of Himachal Pradesh and to promote the traditional handicrafts and cuisines of the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people on the occasion and said that the festival of colours symbolised mutual harmony and fraternity. He said that Sujanpur Holi fair was a perfect example of rich cultural heritage of the state.

Earlier, Sukhu visited Sainik School, Sujanpur Tihra. He said students should face challenges of life with determination and self-belief to achieve success. He also offered floral tributes at the Shaheed Samarak on the school campus.

Present on the occasion were local MLA Rajendra Rana, MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ashish Sharma and Suresh Kumar, political advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Kangra Cooperative Bank Chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former CPS Sohan Lal Thakur, Congress leader Pushpinder Verma, among others.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kanwardeep Kaur to be new Chandigarh SSP

2
Nation

Drunk flyer urinates on fellow passenger on New York-Delhi flight, Delhi Police say legal action being taken

3
Punjab

Punjab leg of G-20 meetings in Amritsar as per schedule, says Chief Secretary

4
Punjab

Gangsters 'celebrate' killing inside Goindwal Sahib jail in Punjab; prison superintendent among 5 arrested after video surfaces

5
Nation

9 Opposition parties write to PM Modi over 'blatant misuse' of Central agencies; slam Sisodia's arrest

6
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes all-time No. 1 Hindi film in India

7
Delhi

FIR filed after poster in favour of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia found in Delhi school

8
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

9
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

10
Trending

Nawaz Sharif's PMLN shares 'bill' of tea served to IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, reflects MIG 21 as price paid; netizens school Pak thoroughly

Don't Miss

View All
Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31
Business

Sale of gold jewellery hallmarked without 6-digit code to be banned after March 31

Registration of non-EVs not banned, UT tells HC
Chandigarh

Registration of non-EVs not banned, Chandigarh tells HC

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media
Diaspora

Separated during Partition, Sikh family reunites after 75 years at Kartarpur Sahib, thanks to social media

Two men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held
Entertainment

2 men from Gujarat enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling its wall

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country
Diaspora

Visitors can continue applying for work permits inside Canada without leaving country

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissor in her stomach
Trending

Did I swallow it? Kerala woman rubbishes medical report on scissors in her stomach

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Brace for 10% power shocker in Chandigarh

Top News

Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

Umesh Pal murder case: Another accused killed in encounter in UP’s Prayagraj

The encounter took place at Kaundhiyara

Life sentence for Captain for Amshipura ‘staged’ encounter

Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura

3 civilians were killed in July 2020 | Verdict subject to co...

Mustard selling below MSP, farmers cry for help

Mustard selling below MSP in Haryana, farmers cry for help

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held

Prison clash video viral, jail supdt held

2 accused in Moosewala case were killed on Feb 26


Cities

View All

2 snatching cases rock holy city

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Illegal booth not removed in Amritsar, DC takes AIT staff to task

In sensitive border district, new SSP in Gurdaspur has his hands full

Revive vanishing industries, say Amritsar traders

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed UT SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Nine Oppn parties write to PM on ‘misuse’ of probe agencies, slam Sisodia’s arrest

Nine Opposition parties write to PM Modi on 'misuse' of probe agencies, slam Manish Sisodia's arrest

Delhi Assembly session to begin on March 17

Rare images of first Republic Day on display at Delhi book fair

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in city

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Parvovirus hits canine population; dog shelters overwhelmed

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy