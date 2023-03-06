Holi fest begins at Sujanpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 5

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh inaugurated National Holi Utsav at Sujanpur today. The Chief Minister participated in a religious procession in the town and performed a prayer at the heritage Murali Manohar temple. The Chief Minister also inaugurated exhibitions set up by various departments in the festival ground.

While appreciating the efforts of various departments, he said that officers must take welfare schemes initiated by the government to people. He said that there was enough scope for development of agriculture, horticulture and industries in the state.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated Saras fair, displaying handloom and handicrafts from over 14 states. Cooks from different parts of the state have set up stalls offering Himachali cuisine. The Chief Minister said the fair would provide an appropriate platform to celebrate rich cultural diversity of Himachal Pradesh and to promote the traditional handicrafts and cuisines of the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people on the occasion and said that the festival of colours symbolised mutual harmony and fraternity. He said that Sujanpur Holi fair was a perfect example of rich cultural heritage of the state.

Earlier, Sukhu visited Sainik School, Sujanpur Tihra. He said students should face challenges of life with determination and self-belief to achieve success. He also offered floral tributes at the Shaheed Samarak on the school campus.

Present on the occasion were local MLA Rajendra Rana, MLAs Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Ashish Sharma and Suresh Kumar, political advisor to Chief Minister Sunil Sharma, Kangra Cooperative Bank Chairman Kuldeep Singh Pathania, former CPS Sohan Lal Thakur, Congress leader Pushpinder Verma, among others.