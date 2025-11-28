Holi-Uttrala road project taken up in Assembly

MLA Sulah and former Speaker Vipin Parmar, during the Assembly session, raised the long-pending demand for prioritising the Holi–Uttrala road project under Rule 62 Call Attention Motion (Dhyan Aakarshan Prastav).
He urged the government to first include the stretch in the Inter-District Road (IDR) network, paving the way for its eventual upgrade to a national highway and eligibility for Central Road Funds (CRF).
The MLA highlighted that once recognised as an IDR, the route would unlock the region’s immense tourism potential. The picturesque corridor — spanning Bharmour and Baijnath divisions — could emerge as a major hub for adventure activities such as paragliding, cycling, and ice-skating, offering new opportunities for local youth.
He stressed that the Holi–Uttrala road, passing through a high-altitude pass, would drastically reduce travel time and transform connectivity. “The current 350-km journey for Manimahesh Yatra pilgrims will shrink to just 71 km,” he noted, calling it a game-changer. Remote regions like Bara Bhangal, which remain isolated for much of the year, would also gain year-round access, improving livelihoods and emergency services.
The MLA pointed out that the recent monsoon had caused extensive damage, ruining earlier work between Uttrala and Dundi Nala. Of the 32-km Baijnath section, 19 km were reportedly completed before the devastation. He urged the government to order a satellite-based survey to reassess alignment and damage, especially since Chamba — an Aspirational District — stands to gain substantially.
He added that many residents of this tribal belt live seasonally in Nurpur, Dharamsala and Chauntra, and improved connectivity would strengthen socio-economic ties. He expressed hope that the next state budget would mark a “new beginning” for the Holi–Uttrala road, now vital for communities shifting towards Kangra.
