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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Holiday announced in Himachal govt schools on August 17

Holiday announced in Himachal govt schools on August 17

An official order regarding the announcement has been issued by the Department of School Education

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:58 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Students take part in a Tiranga Yatra on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, in Shimla, on Saturday. PTI
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The Himachal Pradesh government has declared holiday in all the government schools of the state on August 17 (Monday).

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An official order regarding the announcement has been issued by the Department of School Education here on Sunday. According to the order, this holiday is being declared in lieu of the participation of the students and teachers in Independence Day celebrations at school level, subdivision level, district level and state level functions.

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All Deputy Directors of School Education (Secondary/Elementary/Quality) and Govt. Senior Secondary Schools Complex Principals have been directed to ensure compliance of these orders in.

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