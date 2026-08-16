Holiday announced in Himachal govt schools on August 17

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared holiday in all the government schools of the state on August 17 (Monday).

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An official order regarding the announcement has been issued by the Department of School Education here on Sunday. According to the order, this holiday is being declared in lieu of the participation of the students and teachers in Independence Day celebrations at school level, subdivision level, district level and state level functions.

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All Deputy Directors of School Education (Secondary/Elementary/Quality) and Govt. Senior Secondary Schools Complex Principals have been directed to ensure compliance of these orders in.