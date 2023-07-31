Holidays in schools extended till Aug 5

Our Correspondent

Kullu, JulY 30

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Ashutosh Garg has extended the holidays of public and private schools till August 5 in the wake of an advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The advisory says that people should avoid travelling in seven districts till August 4 due to landslides and floods. Still further, many roads of the district are still blocked.

The DC said the decision was taken due the frequent bad weather and damage caused by rain in the district. He said, “Since the roads and bridges are blocked due to heavy rains and floods, even today many rural roads in the district are blocked and the repair work is going on at a fast pace.” He said that was the reason why all government and private schools would remain closed till August 5.

Meanwhile, orchardists and agriculturists in the rural areas were a hapless lot as they were not able to ferry their ripe produce to the market due to the roads being disconnected. The farmers said their fruits were rotting in the orchards as there was no way to transport them to the market. A video showing an orchardist dumping his produce of apples in a nullah went viral on social media today. The farmer was seen urging the government to provide them some assistance and compensate for their losses.

The production of apples is considered to be the economic backbone of 70 per cent orchardists in Kullu. The apple crop is the only source of income for 25 per cent of the farmers here. Various types of fruits like plums, pears, cherries, pomegranate, Japanese fruits etc are produced in large quantities in the district. The livelihood of the people is dependent on agriculture and due to the present condition, they will incur losses if the government does not take immediate action.

#Kullu #Private Schools