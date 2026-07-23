Holy bath: Pond at Mahakal Temple in Kangra’s Baijnath restored for devotees

The restoration work on the sacred pond at the renowned Mahakal Temple located near Baijnath in Kangra district has been completed, offering devotees a clean and rejuvenated site to have a ritualistic bath after around 25 years. Located on the temple complex, the ancient pond has been an integral part of its religious traditions for generations. However, over the years, the pond had been in a state of neglect due to continuous water leakage, accumulation of algae and deteriorating infrastructure, making it unsuitable for devotees to take the customary holy dip.

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Sankalp Gautam, SDM, Baijnath, said that recognising the religious and cultural importance of the pond, the Mahakal Temple Trust undertook a comprehensive restoration project. The renovation included repairing the damaged structure, stopping water seepage, cleaning the pond, improving water circulation and enhancing the surrounding area. The restored pond now presents a clean, attractive and spiritually-uplifting environment for devotees.

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The SDM said that the renovated pond had been filled with fresh water and it was now fully ready for devotees to have a holy dip. He expressed hope that the restoration work would revive the long-standing religious tradition and provide the devotees with improved facilities during their visit to the temple.

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According to local religious beliefs, taking a holy dip in the sacred pond on Nirjala Ekadashi and on Saturdays during the month of Bhadrapada is considered highly auspicious and is believed to bring spiritual merit. Every year, a large number of devotees pay obeisance at the temple on these occasions to participate in religious rituals and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva.

Local residents and devotees welcomed the restoration of the pond, which is one of the region’s important religious sites. They said that the pond had remained neglected for decades and required urgent conservation to preserve its sanctity.

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The Mahakal Temple is one of the prominent centres of worship in the Baijnath area of Kangra district that attracts devotees from all over India throughout the year. The restoration of its historic pond is expected to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience, promote religious tourism and help preserve the temple’s rich cultural and spiritual legacy for future generations.