Homage paid to martyrs

Dharamsala, March 23
Minister for Forests and Youth Affairs Rakesh Pathania today paid homage at Martyrs Park in Dharamsala. He said it was important that people of country and the younger generation know about the martyrs who laid down their lives for the country. The Forest Department would create an artificial lake at the Martyrs Park to make it an attraction for the tourists. —
