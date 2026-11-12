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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Home Guard killed as car falls into khad in Mandi’s Sarkaghat

Home Guard killed as car falls into khad in Mandi’s Sarkaghat

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:18 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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A Home Guard jawan was killed while the gunman of a DSP was critically injured after their car went out of control and plunged into Jabothi Khad near the Baldwara-Hatnala bridge under the Hatli police station jurisdiction at Sarkaghat late Tuesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jaipal, a resident of Bhadrawad village in Sarkaghat subdivision. The injured, Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Syathi village in Mandi, was referred to AIIMS-Bilaspur after primary treatment.

According to an eyewitness, he was on duty and around 12.30 am, he heard the sound of a vehicle crashing and falling into the khad near the bridge. When he reached the spot, he found two persons badly injured in the damaged car. Sanjay Kumar was driving the car, while Jaipal was accompanying him.

The police with the help of locals immediately launched relief and rescue operations. Both injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital, Baldwara, in a 108 ambulance and a government vehicle. After preliminary examination, the Medical Officer declared Jaipal dead.

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