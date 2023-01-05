Homeless shifted to shelters in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 4

In the wake of intense cold conditions, the district administration has started a drive to shift and accommodate homeless and destitute people at shelter homes in the city.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi visited areas near the old bus stand and Winter Field last evening and got homeless people sleeping on footpaths shifted to shelter homes. District administration officials said that they had been directed to provide all kinds of help to homeless people and those belonging to the downtrodden section of society.

As per the district administration, 25 homeless and destitute people, including children, had been accommodated at different shelter homes in the city so far. Senior district administration officials had also directed the departments concerned to ensure proper arrangements for these people at shelter homes.

The Deputy Commissioner said, “It is the prime responsibility of the Municipal Corporation of Shimla, which runs shelter homes, to make proper arrangements for destitute and homeless people.” He directed the officials to “keep a regular watch on homeless people, rescue and accommodate them in shelter homes and also make adequate arrangements there.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had recently issued “clear-cut” directions to departments and officials concerned to put in serious efforts to transfer benefits under various schemes to the downtrodden people.

