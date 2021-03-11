Homestay gutted in Narkanda, owner dies

Shimla, April 26

The owner of a homestay was burnt in a fierce fire that broke out in the top floor of a building in Nagrot village of Swhal panchayat in Narkanda area of Shimla district this morning. The deceased was identified as Amar Chand (66). The top floor of the homestay was completely gutted.

The pice and fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames but the owner could not be saved. Loss to property runs into lakhs. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained, police said.