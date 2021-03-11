Honorarium of Home Guards increased

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 28

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the state government had decided to enhance the daily honorarium of Home Guards from Rs 675 to Rs 883 per day, which would benefit about 5,000 Home Guard personnel of the state.

Thakur said the jawans of Home Guards were getting a monthly honorarium of Rs 20,258 and would now get Rs 26,492 per month there by ensuring an increase of Rs 6,234 per month in their honorarium. He said the state government would be spending about Rs 3 crore per month and about Rs 34 crore per annum.

He said the government has implemented the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission to all its employees.