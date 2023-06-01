Honorary Col Comdt rank for Palampur varsity VC

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 31

Prof HK Chaudhary, Vice Chancellor of the HP Agriculture University, has been conferred with the honorary rank of Colonel Commandant of the NCC in a piping ceremony held on the campus here today.

Brig Rohit Datta decorated Prof Chaudhary with the Col Commandant rank. Brigadier Datta congratulated the VC on behalf of the NCC Director General and the nation. He said only 13 VCs had been conferred this Honorary Col rank this year. “The VC is nurturing his institution excellently and contributing much to the society by inspiring all to become better citizens,” Brigadier Datta added.

He also elaborated about the sanctity of uniform and asked cadets to imbibe traits such as honesty and sincerity, etc.

Attired in Army uniform, Prof Chaudhary said it was a day of glory for the university and him. He remembered his late mother and expressed his gratitude to the Army authorities for the honour.

He assured to strengthen the NCC activities in the university and thanked the authorities for raising the strength of the university cadets from 100 to 200. He spoke about various achievements of the NCC cadets. He said the university NCC cadets were joining Indian armed forces as officers at regular intervals. He asked parents to develop passion in their children for serving the nation.