Hope revived Phina Singh Canal project gets Rs 55 cr boost

In a major development, the long-stalled Phina Singh Canal Multipurpose Project has received a fresh lease of life with the disbursement of the second installment of Central funds amounting to Rs 55.51 crore. This grant, released under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY), has revived the hopes of thousands of farmers in the Nurpur region who have waited 14 years for this project to materialise.

The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti had earlier released the first installment of Rs 67.50 crore in February, just before the end of the last financial year. The renewed funding marks a significant turning point for the project, which had remained stalled since 2022-23 due to delays in Central funding.

The Phina Singh Canal Project was initially envisioned by former minister and ex-Nurpur MLA Late Sat Mahajan and later secured approval in 2011 through the efforts of then MLA Rakesh Pathania. Former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal laid its foundation stone in October 2011, based on an initial detailed project report (DPR) estimating costs at Rs 204 crore. Over the years, the project cost has escalated to Rs 643 crore due to rising input costs and design revisions.

Sources confirm that the state government has already invested around Rs 300 crore as its share and had been awaiting the release of the Central component under the Accelerated Irrigation Benefit Programme (AIBP). The project was formally included under PMKSY in July 2023, paving the way for renewed central assistance.

A revised DPR submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) in 2021 was approved, and technical clearance for the Rs 267.28 crore dam component was granted by the Engineer-in-Chief on January 30, 2025.

The DPR also includes a 1.88 MW hydroelectric component, which will utilise water from Kalam Nullah and Chakki rivulet, both tributaries of the Beas. The project involves constructing a concrete gravity dam on the Chakki and channeling water through a 4.30-km tunnel to irrigate 4,025 hectares across 60 villages in Nurpur. The Central Government will now fund 50 per cent of the total cost, significantly accelerating the project’s progress.

Speaking on the development, Vikas Bakshi, Superintendent Engineer of the Jal Shakti Department Circle, Nurpur, confirmed the release of Rs 55.51 crore under the state’s annual plan for the current fiscal. “The tender process for the dam component has already been initiated. It has been floated, opened, and is likely to be awarded by the end of this month,” he said, adding that nearly 90 per cent of the latest funds will be used for the dam’s construction.

With funds in hand and tenders underway, the long-delayed canal project now stands on the brink of execution — bringing with it the promise of prosperity for the rural economy and farming community of Nurpur.