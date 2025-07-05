Ahead of the 14th Dalai Lama's 90th birthday celebrations scheduled for Sunday, a two-day religious prayer ceremony for his long life began at Tsuglhakhang, the main Tibetan temple in McLeodganj, on Saturday morning.

Speaking on the occasion, the Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, said, "Looking at the many prophecies, I feel I have blessings of the Avalokiteshvara. I have done my best so far. I hope to still live for 30-40 years more. Your prayers have borne fruit so far."

He added, "Though we have lost our country and we are living in exile in India, that's where I have been able to benefit beings quite a lot. Those living here in Dharamshala. I intend to benefit and serve beings as much as I can."

The Tibetan spiritual leader attended the meeting for the "Long Life Prayer" offered to him by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on behalf of the Tibetan people.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, veteran Hollywood actor and Tibet supporter Richard Gere, along with several other dignitaries, were present at the ceremony.

Buddhist religious leaders of Tibetan origin representing various sects also participated, offering prayers to the Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama arrived at Tsuglhakhang around 9:45 am, assisted by two attendants due to age-related frailty. Nevertheless, he appeared cheerful and paused multiple times to greet and bless the people who had gathered to pray for his long life.

While the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday falls on July 6, as per the Georgian Calender, the festivities began on June 30 on the Tibetan calendar. This special birthday is being celebrated with religious prayers and cultural programmes.

(With inputs from PTI)