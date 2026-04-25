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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hormonal imbalances in kids often go unnoticed, cause health issues: Expert

Hormonal imbalances in kids often go unnoticed, cause health issues: Expert

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:50 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Faculty and students of the Department of Paediatrics mark World Hormone Day at RPGMC, Tanda.
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Hormones are the body’s “silent messengers” that influence a child’s growth, metabolism, mood and overall development. Hormonal imbalances often go unnoticed until they cause significant health issues, hence the importance of timely screening and intervention, said Paediatric endocrinologist Dr Atul Gupta. He was speaking at an awareness campaign organised by the Department of Paediatrics at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda in Kangra district, on World Hormone Day on Saturday. Dr Gupta led the initiative organised under the global theme ‘Because Hormones Matter’ with active participation of MBBS and MD students, as well as families visiting the Paediatric Endocrine Clinic.

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Dr Gupta, while addressing parents and caregivers, highlighted the critical role of early diagnosis in safeguarding children’s health. To help parents identify early warning signs, the department shared a practical guide to endocrine ‘red flags’. Growth monitoring was highlighted as a key indicator, children growing less than 5 cm per year after the age of three or consistently lagging behind peers may require evaluation for growth hormone deficiency. For type-1 diabetes, parents were advised to watch for the ‘4 Ts’: Excessive thirst, frequent urination, unusual tiredness and sudden weight loss.

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The session also covered concerns around puberty. Early signs before age eight in girls or nine in boys may indicate precocious puberty, while delayed development beyond the age of 13 in girls and 14 years in boys needs medical attention. Besides, symptoms like persistent fatigue, dry skin and intolerance to cold were flagged as possible signs of thyroid disorders.

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The Paediatric Endocrine Clinic at the RPGMC, Tanda, has emerged as a key centre in the region, managing conditions such as type-1 diabetes, hypothyroidism, short stature and childhood obesity. Services include growth charting, diabetes education and counselling programmes for families dealing with chronic endocrine conditions. The campaign concluded with simple lifestyle recommendations: Ensuring adequate sleep, maintaining balanced nutrition with iodine and calcium, engaging in daily physical activity, reducing plastic exposure, and opting for newborn screening for congenital hypothyroidism.

Dr Gupta and Dr Seema Sharma, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, urged parents to seek timely medical advice. “Early diagnosis is not just about treatment — it’s about giving every child an opportunity to reach their full potential,” they added.

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