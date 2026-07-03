Horticulture boost: State’s plums, cherries get good response in Oman

In a major boost to the horticulture sector, cherries and plums sent from the state has received an encouraging response from consumers in the markets of Oman. A first-ever consignment of fresh cherries and plums was exported to Oman a few days ago. Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi flagged off the inaugural consignment of 400 kg of cherries and 400 kg of plums. The Indian Embassy in Muscat inaugurated the promotional campaign and appreciated the superior quality of the produce. According to a government spokesperson, the fruits were showcased through attractive in-store displays in retail outlets. The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Regional Office, Chandigarh, played a pivotal role in facilitating the export by coordinating with farmers, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), cooperatives, exporters, HPMC, state departments and logistics partners. “These coordinated efforts ensured adherence to international quality, grading, packaging and phytosanitary standards,” said the spokesperson.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated the Department of Horticulture and the fruit growers on the successful export. He lauded the collective efforts of the horticulturists and the department, stating that their dedication and hard work had begun yielding encouraging results, with international markets opening their doors to the naturally rich and premium-quality produce of Himachal Pradesh.

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He said that this milestone would unlock new avenues of prosperity for the state’s farmers and horticulturists by providing them with access to high-value global markets. He urged growers to continue focusing on quality, grading and scientific cultivation practices so that Himachal Pradesh could establish itself as a trusted supplier of premium fruits across the world.

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He said that the state government was committed to supporting farmers by providing them with technical guidance, capacity building, quality enhancement measures, better post-harvest infrastructure and marketing assistance. He added that the government was committed to transforming horticulture into a more profitable and globally competitive sector. “Several initiatives have been undertaken to encourage the production of premium-quality fruits and provide horticulturists with necessary support to access high-value domestic and international markets,” he added.