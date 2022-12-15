Shimla: Horticulture Department to start selling self-produced, imported plants from today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 14

The Horticulture Department will start selling self-produced and imported fruit plants from tomorrow.

“Approximately three to four lakh grafted, seven to eight lakh clonal rootstocks of apple and planting material for pear, peach, plum, cherry, apricot, etc. will be sold under the state Horticulture Development Project,” a department spokesperson said.

The plants will be sold on first come, first served basis. Preference will be given to those cluster farmers, who have already submitted their demands through the Block Development Officers. Plants will be provided to non-cluster farmers afterwards, if available.

#Shimla