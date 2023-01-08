Horticulture Dept releases Rs 1 cr to help growers fight dry conditions

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 7

The Horticulture Department has released Rs 1 crore to its district office to help horticulturalists deal with dry conditions prevailing in the state. The state received 98 per cent less than normal rainfall in December.

“After assessing the damages caused by the drought, this amount will be used to help the growers with water tanks, pipes, pesticides and micro-organisms to the horticulturists,” said a spokesperson of the department.

Besides, the department has advised the growers that mulching should be done to retain moisture in the soil. “Plastic sheets and organic substances such as dry grass and straw, etc., can be used to preserve moisture,” said the spokesperson.

“Due to drought, the plants become deficient in boron and calcium. The use of boric acid (0.1%) or calcium chloride (0.5%) are helpful in curing this deficiency,” he added.

Besides, the orchardists in the tropical areas have been advised to complete pruning of fruit trees till the time it rains.