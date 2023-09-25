Horticulture sector in Lahaul-Spiti lost Rs 40L in rain fury

Mandi, September 24
The monsoon fury hit the horticulture sector in Lahaul and Spiti district very hard this year, adversely affecting the financial condition of the farmers in the region.
According to the Horticulture Department, Rs 40 lakh losses have been recorded in the district due to damage to the apple crop.
The data accessed by The Tribune from the Horticulture Department reveals that the apple crop was damaged on around two hectares in Lahaul and Spiti. The worst-hit villages were Jasrath and Jobrang in the Lahaul block and Gue and Tabo villages in the Spiti block of the district.
As many as 102 apple plants were washed away in the monsoon fury, and 410 were damaged due to landslides and flashfloods. Water from the Chenab flooded the agricultural land across Jasrath and Jobrang in July and August. The department authorities in Lahaul and Spiti have sent a detailed report on the losses to the state government.
Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur flagged the plight of the affected farmers in the Vidhan Sabha, demanding a relief package for them.
