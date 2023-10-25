Horticulture university, Nauni, bags CeRA award

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 24

The Satyanand Stokes Library of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, bagged the Best Usage of J-Gate@CeRA award for the year 2022. The award was presented during the regional J-Gate@Cera training programme held at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, recently.

The Consortium for e-Resources in Agriculture (CeRA) is an e-Consortium of agricultural libraries under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research for National Agricultural Research and Education System Libraries. Established in 2007, CeRA is a-first-of-its-kind organisation to facilitate 24x7 online access to select journals in agricultural and allied sciences to all researchers, teachers and students, policy planners, administrators and extension specialists.

J-Gate@CeRA is an essential component of the Indian academic landscape, offering a wealth of electronic resources and research materials to support education and research in the field of agriculture. This platform contributes to the advancement of knowledge and the growth of agricultural sector in India. This consortium is funded by ICAR.

