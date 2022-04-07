Hoshiar Singh's claim to BJP ticket rattles Dehra leaders

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 6

After Independent MLA from Dehra Hoshiar Singh announced that he was seeking BJP ticket from this constituency in the coming Assembly elections in the state, BJP leaders are rattled. Many BJP leaders from Dehra like former minister Ravinder Ravi have opposed Hoshiar Singh as BJP candidate from Dehra.

Sanjeev Sharma, president of district BJP unit, said Hoshiar Singh had been maintaining that block leaders of the BJP in Dehra were not sincere. No BJP leader had taken part in the recent rally of Hoshiar Singh. The BJP had won elections in four states and so, every leader wants to join the party. However, it was for the party to see whom it has to field from where.

“I have come to know that people were invited to the rally saying that the Chief Minister would address it. It was unfortunate that an Independent MLA was taking credit for the work done by the BJP government,” he said.

Hoshiar Singh organised a rally on March 30 and announced that he would seek BJP ticket from Dehra. He showered praise on the Chief Minister. He had claimed that the CM had treated him as a party MLA and given a lot of projects to Dehra.

Sources said that the BJP leaders had registered strong protest with the state party leadership after his claims. After protests by the Dehra party unit, state president of Suresh Kashyap said the BJP was not considering Hoshiar Singh as candidate.

The recent incident has again brought to the fore factionalism in the Dehra BJP. While Hoshiar Singh claims to be a close confidant of the Chief Minister, the local unit of the BJP owes affiliation with the group of former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.