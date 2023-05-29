Hoshiarpur youth drowns in Beas

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 28

A youth reportedly died by drowning in the Beas near Nadaun in the district.

The deceased, identified as Chetan of Hoshiarpur’s Mahalpur village, had ventured into the river to take a dip along with two of his friends. However, the current was too strong and as he couldn’t swim, he drowned on the spot. As soon as they cried for help, the locals immediately rushed to the spot. But Chetan had already died.