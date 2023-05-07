Hospital gets Urdu translator

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 6

A volunteer Urdu language expert has been appointed at the Regional Hospital, Kullu, to assist the hospital authorities in searching old birth and death records (written in Urdu) relating to period from 1884 to 1964.

Kullu Zila Parishad Chairman Pankaj Parmar said those intending to get rectified any mistake in their date of birth etc. had to face hassles as the old record was in Urdu and the officials didn’t know that language. The volunteer would be of immense help in such cases, he added.