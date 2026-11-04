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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hospitality major offers 400 jobs through Mandi employment office

Hospitality major offers 400 jobs through Mandi employment office

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Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Mandi District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan.
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Around 400 vacancies for service stewards and kitchen helpers will be filled by Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited through the District Employment Office, Mandi, District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan has said.

Men and women aged 18 to 30 with a minimum qualification of Class X are eligible to apply. Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 11,000 to Rs 16,000, besides Provident Fund (PF), Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) benefits, free meals and accommodation as per company rules. They will be posted at the company’s establishments in Gujarat, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

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Chauhan said candidates would undergo seven days of training at the company’s training centre in Delhi. The company will provide free food and accommodation during the training and bear the travel expenses, including ticket costs. After completing the training, candidates will receive a Hotel Management diploma certificate from a recognised institution. Campus interviews will be held on November 6, at the District Employment Office, Mandi, at Khaliyar, starting at 10.30 am.

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Applicants should bring their original educational certificates along with photocopies, Himachal Pradesh domicile, passport-size photographs, Aadhaar card, employment registration card, a copy of their biodata and, if applicable, an experience certificate.

For details, candidates can contact the District Employment Office, Mandi, on 01905-235508. No travel allowance will be paid to candidates appearing for the interview.

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