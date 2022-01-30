Hotel occupancy comes down to 70% in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 29

The occupancy rate of hotels in Shimla dropped to 60 per cent to 70 per cent on Saturday with the easing of restrictions in other states.

“Restrictions are being eased in several states and schools are being opened. Therefore, the tourist inflow in Himachal has reduced to 60 per cent to 70 per cent from around 95 per cent last week,” said MK Seth, president of the Tourism Industry Stakeholders Association.

The hotel industry was expecting an extended tourist season at the weekend following snowfall.

The Metorological Department has now predicted dry weather for next four days.

Meanwhile, the minimum and maximum temperatures increased by 1 to 2 degrees Celcius in the state. Keylong was the coldest at minus 11.3°C while Bilaspur was the hottest at 22°C. As many as 164 roads are still closed in the state.

