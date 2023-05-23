Hotel occupancy rises in Kasauli

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, May 22

After a lean start due to delay in the onset of summer, hotels in Kasauli and its peripheral areas are gradually registering higher occupancy.

As against the 60 to 85 per cent occupancy registered in Kasauli during May in previous years, hotels barely registered 40 to 70 per cent business with destination weddings coming as a blessing in disguise.

A loss of 15 to 20 per cent in occupancy was clearly visible in hotels and this also included lesser walk-ins from day tourists.

There were at least 150 hotels, homestays along with bed and breakfast units in the Kasauli area while another 25 new resorts were in various stages of being constructed.

Hoteliers are hopeful of the season picking up in the coming weeks. “A slew of reasons like delay in the onset of summer as well as in the competitive exams seem to be the main reasons for the late start to the tourist season,” said Rocky Chimni, vice-president, Kasauli Residents and Hoteliers Association.

He said the season was picking up now and they were hopeful that June would provide better business. Up to 90 per cent business is usually expected in June, which is among the hottest months of the year.

Some hoteliers, however, attribute the low business to the hype created by the Atal Tunnel as it drew a large number of tourists. “Places like Manali were capitalising on the coming up of the Atal Tunnel, which is a huge attraction among the tourists. This has hit the tourist inflow to the Kasauli and Shimla belt,” opined Gurpreet Singh, general manager, Kasauli Resorts.

He said the season was gradually picking up though the monthly occupancy had dropped to an all-time low of 42 per cent in the past few weeks. He said the mushrooming of bed and breakfast units as well as homestays were also affecting the business of the registered resorts in the Kasauli area.

“Opening of tourism in Jammu and Kashmir as well as cheaper airfare are also being seen as reasons for the low occupancy as people preferred to travel abroad at a little extra cost,” Singh added.

Huge rush of vehicles was, however, being witnessed on the Kalka-Shimla highway as well as on the roads leading to Kasauli as a large number of people were headed to Shimla. Many choose to spend a day in Kasauli before heading forward. The Solan police had sought additional deployment of reserves to deal with the traffic, said Solan SP Virender Sharma.