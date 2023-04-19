Hotel owner, 2 staff members held for immoral trafficking

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 18

A police team led by SHO, Nurpur, Surinder Dhiman raided hotel Raj Resort at Raja ka Talab here late last evening on getting information about immoral trafficking going on there. Before conducting the raid, the police sent two decoy customers to the hotel.

As per the police, hotel owner Sham Sunder, manager Rakesh Sharma, a resident of Chowari, and worker Abhishek, a resident of Sohar village in Fatehpur subdivision, were allegedly involved in immoral trafficking. The accused took Rs 1,300 and Rs 6,000 from the decoy customers for “providing them women”.

The police raided the hotel along with an independent witness and rescued the two married women aged between 26 and 28 years. They belong to Bihar and Punjab. The police team also recovered the money taken from the decoy customers.

SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that the hotel owner was running the immoral trafficking racket for the past two years. He added that the women were adults and married and their custody was handed over to the women police. The accused were arrested and a case under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against them.

Meanwhile, the rescued women were produced in court this afternoon and their statements were recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC. Later, they were shifted to the shelter home, Sakhi One Stop Centre, Dharamsala.