Hotelier arrested for flesh trade, woman rescued

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, DECEMBER 22

Following a tip-off, a police team led by Kalyan Singh, SHO, Damtal in Nurpur police district conducted a raid at a guest house at Damtal last night and booked its lessee Pintu for indulging in flesh trade in his guest house. As per information, before conducting the raid, the police had sent a decoy customer to the guest house, who paid Rs 1,500 to Pintu for providing a girl.

The police swung into action and recovered the paid money from the possession of the accused and rescued a woman (35) hailing from Ludhiana district in Punjab. The preliminary police investigations reveal that the rescued woman is married and mother of two children. The accused had taken the guest house on lease from its owner Ashwani Kumar.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan said the accused had been arrested and case registered under Sections 3, 4, 5 and 7 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act, 1956 against him. Further investigation in the case was in progress.

The SP said till now five such cases had been registered and eight hoteliers and their employees arrested in this year in Nurpur police district. He said that the police had launched a special drive against the organised crime of immoral trafficking in the district and seven women had been rescued during its drive so far.

Following the recommendations of the Nurpur district police, the state tourism department has cancelled licence of two hotels indulging in flesh trade. The SP said hotels or guest houses would face closure if these were found indulging in activities of immoral trafficking.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Nurpur