Hotelier booked for immoral trafficking

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, May 8

A Damtal police team led by SHO Kalyan Singh raided hotel RD at Bhadroya in Indora subdivision of Kangra district last night and booked its owner for indulging in immoral trafficking.

Before conducting the raid, the police sent two decoy customers to the hotel, who paid Rs 3,000 to the hotelier for ‘providing a girl’. The police rescued a 22-year-old girl hailing from Ludhiana and also recovered Rs 3,000 paid to the hotelier.

Arun Kumar, a native of Sanolli-Khurd village in Panipat, had taken the hotel on lease four months ago and was found involved in immoral trafficking. The police arrested Arun but later released him on bail. Earlier, too, the police had booked the owner of a hotel at Raj ka Talab and two of his staff members under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act on April 18 and rescued two married women hailing from Bihar and Punjab.

SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that the accused had been booked for immoral trafficking and police investigation was underway. He added that the police verified the address of the girl today and restored her to her family.

The Nurpur district police have raided hotels twice in a fortnight and booked their owners under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.