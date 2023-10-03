Hotelier booked for immoral trafficking

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 2

Following a tip-off, a team of the district police, led by Damtal SHO, conducted a raid at a hotel here last night and rescued two women, who were forced into flesh trade by the hotel owner, identified as Janak Raj of Chhanni village.

The two women hail from Amritsar, Punjab.

As per information, the hotelier had contacted the women and offered them jobs at his hotel. However, instead of giving them jobs, he forced them to indulge in immoral activities there. The duo had arrived at the hotel yesterday and were kept in room number 106 and 107 from where they were rescued.

According to Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan, the police team rescued a 21-year-old divorced woman and 36-year-old married woman from the hotel. He said Janak Raj, the owner of JK International hotel, was arrested and a case under Sections 370 and 342 of the IPC and Sections 3, 4, 5 and 6 of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act had been registered against him.

The SP said over the past nine months, the district police had rescued six women from various hotels and arrested seven people for immoral trafficking. The police had also requested the government authorities to cancel the licences of the hotels, where people were found indulging in flesh trade, he added.

After their medical examination this afternoon, the police produced the two rescued women in court to record their statements under Section 164 of the CrPC.

