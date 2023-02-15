Hoteliers feel pinch of poor air connectivity in Kullu

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, February 14

The hoteliers of Kullu-Manali are feeling the pinch of poor air connectivity. They want the expansion of the Bhuntar airport and increase in the number of daily flights at this airport to attract high-end tourists to the region.

Currently, the national regional flag carrier Alliance Air is providing two flights at the Bhuntar airport to facilitate tourists. The airline is providing one flight daily between Kullu and Delhi via Chandigarh and a second flight between Delhi and Kullu via Shimla four days in a week.

Due to the shorter runway at the Bhuntar airport, big planes cannot land here. The stakeholders of the tourism industry in Kullu-Manali have been saying that the runway of this airport should be expanded to make it suitable for the landing of big planes. This would enable more seats and would help reduce the airfare between Delhi and Kullu considerably. At present because of the shorter runway, travellers have to pay high airfare for travel between Delhi and Kullu.

Taljinder Singh, senior vice president, Indian Hotels Company Limited, who recently took the management of the Baragarh Resort and Spa at Manali, said “We are hopeful that the state government will work to improve the air service to Kullu from Delhi and Chandigarh to give impetus to tourism industry here. The development of basic infrastructure plays a crucial role in promoting tourism industry. We are hopeful that the state government will work in this direction.”

Anup Thakur, president, Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “The expansion of the Bhuntar airport is our long-pending demand. We urge the state government to take an initiative to strengthen air connectivity to Kullu as it is a must to attract high-end tourists.”

“Tourism is the biggest sector after horticulture and agriculture in Himachal Pradesh to provide job opportunities to the youth,” he added.