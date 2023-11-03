Hoteliers hail cut in road tax, taxi operators want abolition

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 2

Hoteliers in the state have welcomed the reduction in special road tax by up to 70 per cent in certain segments for contract carriage vehicles registered in other states under the All-India Tourist Permit Rules, 2023. However, a section of taxi and tempo traveller unions want the tax to be abolished altogether.

Taxi operators threaten stir The government had revised the slabs significantly following an uproar by the stakeholders in the tourism industry after the tax was imposed a few months back

Shimla hoteliers, who had been crying hoarse over its adverse impact on the tourist footfall, have welcomed the rationalisation as a step in the right direction

The taxi and tempo traveller unions, however, have threatened to go on strike if tax is not withdrawn completely in next 15 days

The government had revised the slabs significantly following an uproar by the stakeholders in the tourism industry after the tax was imposed a few months back. The stakeholders — hoteliers, tour operators and taxi & tempo traveller unions — alleged the tax was oppressive and had hit their business adversely.

Shimla hoteliers, who had been crying hoarse over its adverse impact on the tourist footfall, have welcomed the rationalisation as a step in the right direction. “The tax has been rationalised more than we were expecting. We have suffered substantial losses due to the initial rate of the tax, but the reduced tax will bring back the tourists to Himachal,” said Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hoteliers and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association. Seth had been claiming that the tour operators in Gujarat and elsewhere had started diverting the Himachal-bound tourists to Kashmir and Uttarakhand due to the steep tax.

The taxi and tempo traveller unions, however, have threatened to go on strike if the tax is not withdrawn completely in the next 15 days. “We agree the tax has been reduced significantly and reasonable rates have been offered to the vehicles plying without the All-India Tourist Permit,” said Ashok Punj, secretary of the Tri City Tempo Traveller Union, Chandigarh.

“But in the case of vehicles registered under the AITP Rules, 2023, the tax is not justified. The taxi and tempo owners pay Rs 80,000 annually to get the All-India Tourist Permit, which allows them to ply anywhere in the country without having to pay additional tax,” said Punj.

As per the notification, the revised tax will be applicable from December 1. And if the vehicles registered in other states are found plying in Himachal Pradesh without paying the special road tax, the violators will be charged five times the tax amount. In what could be seen as an incentive for using electric vehicles, the tax levied on electric and vehicles running on ethanol and methanol will be 50 per cent of the amount payable by other vehicles in the same segment.

#Shimla