Hoteliers list priorities for tourism promotion

Dharamsala, February 15
With Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu issuing a statement that he wants to develop Kangra district as a tourism hub of the state, the hotel and restaurant associations of the district have listed their priorities.
Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the Smart City Hotel and Restaurant Association, said that every tourism project should be completed in a time-bound manner.
“Among the priorities we have listed to government are construction of more parking places in McLeodganj, restoration of Dal Lake, horse riding tract from Dharamkot to Gallu area, streamlining of garbage treatment in upper Dharamsala region, a convention centre in Dharamsala, dedicated street vendors areas at tourist places, development of more trekking and cycling trails, taxi permits for hotels and improvement of roads,” Gandhi said.
The members of the hotel and restaurant association met Sudhir Sharma, Dharamsala MLA, handed him over a letter listing their demands.
