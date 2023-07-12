Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 11

Amid the ongoing rain fury across the state, the “free stay” offer extended by many hotels and guest houses, especially in Manali and Barot, to stranded tourists aptly exemplifies the motto “Atithi Devo Bhava” (Guest is God).

Atithi Devo Bhava Many hotels and guest houses, especially in Manali and Barot, have extended “free stay” facility to stranded tourists

Some hoteliers have shared addresses and contact numbers of their hotels where free stay is allowed to tourists caught in rain fury

At a time when people try to fleece tourists stranded due to unprecedented rain, it’s Good Samaritans like Ved Prakash, owner of five hotels in Manali, who do not let you lose hope in humanity.

Prakash, who owns Beas Valley and Beas Residency hotel at Rangari in Manali offered free help to those in need. “No money is being charged from some guests in my five hotels who have no money or are facing difficulty in online transactions. It is our duty to come to the rescue of those who have got stranded due to unprecedented rain,” he said.

On social media, he shared address and contact numbers of his other hotels, including Apple Orchard Cottage on the Old Solang Valley road, near Burwa, and Manali Tree House and Café on the Hampta Pass road at Prini village, where free stay would be allowed to tourists caught in the rain fury.

Colonel’s Barot Highland Retreat, 40 km from Mandi on the border of Kangra and Mandi, also offered free accommodation. “Ours doors and hearts are open, just walk in and be our guests,” the hotel sent out messages on social media, while sharing its location and contact numbers.

As the administration authorities in the worst-affected districts of Kullu, Manali, Solan and Shimla are struggling to restore normalcy, the gesture by these hoteliers is being applauded.

Officiating DGP Satwant Atwal has urged hoteliers in the Kullu-Manali area to share their guest lists so that the tourists can be assisted in returning to their destination safely.

#Manali #Shimla