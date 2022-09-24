Hoteliers pin hopes on PM Modi's Mandi visit

Mandi, September 23
Hoteliers of Kullu-Manali and other parts of the state are pinning hopes on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Mandi tomorrow. They are expecting him to make some announcement for the tourism industry.
The hoteliers said that the extension of the Bhunter airport in Kullu district was their major demand, which was hanging fire for long. The condition of roads was also not good, which affects the local tourism industry.
Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said, “We are expecting the Prime Minister to make an announcement regarding the extension of the Bhunter airport. We also hope that he will announce exemption from taxes levied on tourism industry for its revival.”
