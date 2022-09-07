 McLeodganj hoteliers resent digging of streets : The Tribune India

McLeodganj hoteliers resent digging of streets

Paver blocks being dug in McLeodganj for drains, laying underground power cables

McLeodganj hoteliers resent digging of streets

Labourers digging out tiles at Temple Road in McLeodganj.

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, September 6

The Dharamsala Municipal Corporation has started digging pavers blocks laid on roads in McLeodganj, creating traffic hassles.

Hoteliers allege that pavers were laid just a year ago. Now, these are being dug again, leading to the obstruction for commuters.

The hoteliers and local shopkeepers tried to get the work stopped and had an altercation with labour.

Sanjeev Gandhi, general secretary of the Smart City Hotel and Restaurant Association of Dharamsala, talking to The Tribune, says that the way constructions are being carried out does not seem to be smart solution to the problems of the area. The tiles are being dug and laid waste. It is the wastage of public funds. Moreover, the timing of the work is illogical. The hotel and tourism industry is looking towards the arrival of tourists after the culmination of monsoon. Now, the authorities are digging the streets and saying that the work being carried out will take about two months. This will affect tourism for two months, he says.

Commissioner of the Dharamsala MC Pradeep Thakur says that the projects under Smart City Dharamsala are being carried out in a phased manner. Earlier, paver blocks and tiles were laid in the streets for beautification. Now, the project has been started to construct drains along the streets and lay underground power cables. The MC wanted to carry out the work in June, however, it was postponed due to the tourist season.

When asked about the resentment by hoteliers regarding the digging of pucca streets, he says that the work would be carried out in phases so that there is minimum traffic problem.

However, locals and tourism industry stakeholders say that why the work on the construction of drains and laying underground power lines was not done when the tiles were laid. They allege that the consistent digging of streets in McLeodganj is hitting the business. The tourism industry has already passed through a difficult phase and projects should be planned in consultation with locals so that their livelihood is not hit.

