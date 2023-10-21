Hoteliers rue poor business during festive season

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 20

Even as the Tourism Department asserts the tourist footfall has increased significantly in the state after the havoc wreaked by monsoon, Shimla hoteliers claim the situation is quite bad.

“The occupancy rate is around 50 to 60 per cent at this time of the year. This time it’s just five to six per cent in Shimla,” claimed Mohinder Seth, president of the Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association. “We used to get a lot of tourists from West Bengal during the Navratras and then from Gujarat around Diwali. This time there’s no business even in the festival season,” he said.

Seth blames the tax imposed by the state government on tourist buses and tempo travellers on entering the state. “There’s a lot of competition among tour operators and they work on very low margins. Due to this tax, the tour operators have ticked off Himachal from their itinerary and are diverting tourists to Uttarakhand and Kashmir,” he said.

Taxi operators from Punjab met Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu this evening to demand the withdrawal of special tax on tourist vehicles entering the state. Following the meeting, the tour operators said the CM assured them that the government would rationalise the tax shortly.

#Monsoon #Shimla