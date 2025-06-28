Hoteliers seek action against fake news on rain disaster in Manali

The tourism industry in Manali, already grappling with the seasonal challenges, is now facing a fresh blow due to the spread of fake news on social media about a so-called “mega rain disaster” in the region. Following the recent cloudburst incidents in Jeevanala and Gadsa valleys of Kullu district, some miscreants have taken to social platforms to falsely report a similar disaster in Manali, triggering a wave of panic and travel cancellations.

Local hoteliers have expressed deep concern over the misinformation campaign, which they say is not only misleading but also damaging the region’s economy that heavily relies on tourism.

Hemraj Sharma, a hotelier based in Manali, lamented the loss of business due to such false reporting. “This is very sad. I just received a cancellation from a group of 12 people due to this fake news. It’s extremely frustrating that every year, our land suffers not only from natural events but also from the carelessness of irresponsible individuals online,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by former presidents of the Hoteliers Association, Manali, Anup Thakur and Gajender Thakur. Both condemned the spread of fake news and urged the authorities to take strict action against those trying to defame Manali’s image.

“This is a matter of grave concern. Some people are irresponsibly circulating false information about a major rain disaster in Manali that is absolutely untrue. The region is safe, the highway is open, and all tourist activities are operating normally,” said Anup Thakur.

The hoteliers have appealed to both the public and tourists to verify facts through official channels before reacting to such posts. They clarified that while cloudbursts did occur in some remote areas of Kullu, there had been no disaster in Manali town itself.

“Unfortunately, even a slight impact like this can hurt tourism deeply. Currently, hotel occupancy has fallen below 50 per cent, which is alarming during the peak season,” added Gajender Thakur.

They have urged the administration and cybercrime cell to identify and penalise those spreading false information as it not only affects livelihoods but also puts the credibility of the region at stake.