DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Hoteliers seek action against fake news on rain disaster in Manali

Hoteliers seek action against fake news on rain disaster in Manali

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 12:08 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The tourism industry in Manali, already grappling with the seasonal challenges, is now facing a fresh blow due to the spread of fake news on social media about a so-called “mega rain disaster” in the region. Following the recent cloudburst incidents in Jeevanala and Gadsa valleys of Kullu district, some miscreants have taken to social platforms to falsely report a similar disaster in Manali, triggering a wave of panic and travel cancellations.

Advertisement

Local hoteliers have expressed deep concern over the misinformation campaign, which they say is not only misleading but also damaging the region’s economy that heavily relies on tourism.

Hemraj Sharma, a hotelier based in Manali, lamented the loss of business due to such false reporting. “This is very sad. I just received a cancellation from a group of 12 people due to this fake news. It’s extremely frustrating that every year, our land suffers not only from natural events but also from the carelessness of irresponsible individuals online,” he said.

Advertisement

Similar sentiments were echoed by former presidents of the Hoteliers Association, Manali, Anup Thakur and Gajender Thakur. Both condemned the spread of fake news and urged the authorities to take strict action against those trying to defame Manali’s image.

“This is a matter of grave concern. Some people are irresponsibly circulating false information about a major rain disaster in Manali that is absolutely untrue. The region is safe, the highway is open, and all tourist activities are operating normally,” said Anup Thakur.

Advertisement

The hoteliers have appealed to both the public and tourists to verify facts through official channels before reacting to such posts. They clarified that while cloudbursts did occur in some remote areas of Kullu, there had been no disaster in Manali town itself.

“Unfortunately, even a slight impact like this can hurt tourism deeply. Currently, hotel occupancy has fallen below 50 per cent, which is alarming during the peak season,” added Gajender Thakur.

They have urged the administration and cybercrime cell to identify and penalise those spreading false information as it not only affects livelihoods but also puts the credibility of the region at stake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts