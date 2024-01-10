Hoteliers seek action against illegal homestays in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, January 9

Hoteliers and other stakeholders have said unlicensed homestays operating in Shimla are adversely affecting their business. “Unregistered homestays and bread and breakfast units operating without licence in and around the city have badly affected our business. The new tourism policy of the state government should ensure a level-playing field for hoteliers in Shimla,” said executive members of the Shimla Hotel and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association.

Mohinder Seth, president of the association, said, “The hotel industry in the capital city had collapsed but a slew of measures taken by the state government have given it the much-needed impetus. We express gratitude to the government for taking the initiative of organising the Winter Carnival in Shimla. It has helped the hotel industry in the city.”

He said, “We request the state government to take some more steps to ensure that unregistered, unlicensed and unregulated homestays and bread and breakfast units don’t operate in Shimla.” He added, “The increase in tourist inflow over the past few days must not be construed as a corresponding increase in hotel occupancy in the city. Many visitors are day tourists, who come in the morning, roam around and leave in the evening. And then there are tourists who stay in these illegal homestays, bread and breakfast units, which are operating without a licence and do not pay taxes as well. Moreover, they are being charged as per domestic rates for utilities they use. It is unfair. The government must frame a policy to ensure a level-playing field and initiate action against units operating illegally.”

The association members appreciated the state government’s initiative to move a proposal during the Winter Session of the Assembly for increasing the penalty on unregistered units by 10 times. “There are homestays having more than 20 rooms, which is against the norms. We pay 18 per cent GST. We urge the government that there must be the same set of rules applicable to everyone. We also demand that a comprehensive plan be put in place to ensure destination-specific promotion of tourism in the state. Hotel occupancy has decreased from what it used to be a few years ago.”

