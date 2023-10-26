Shimla hoteliers seek better rail network with South India

Shimla, October 25
With a view to boosting tourist footfall in the state, Shimla hoteliers have urged CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to impress upon the Centre to strengthen train connectivity from South India to Chandigarh by running trains from Chennai and Bengaluru seven days a week.
“Himachal has not been able to tap South India for tourism. Only one train comes once in a week from Bangalore and Chennai to Chandigarh,” said Mohinder Seth, president of Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders Association.
He further said there was a need to strengthen rail connectivity with states like Gujarat and Maharashtra. “There is a need to start Vande Bharat train between Mumbai and Chandigarh. This will enhance connectivity with Gujarat as well and the Mumbai-Chandigarh route covers cities like Surat and Ahmedabad,” Seth said, adding that the goal of the government to increase the inflow of tourists to five crore a year can only become a reality if both air and rail connectivity is improved.
