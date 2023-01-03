Hoteliers seek power from AD hydro project

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 2

Manali hoteliers have urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to provide power supply from the AD hydro power project to resolve the issue of low voltage in the town.

He was in Manali today to inaugurate the five-day Winter Carnival. A delegation of hoteliers met him and apprised him about their demands related to the tourism industry. Low voltage of power during winter is a major issue for the hoteliers of Manali.

Anup Thakur, president, Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, said: “We apprised the CM about how the people of Manali area are facing problem of power supply for the past many years. Frequent cuts and low voltage is badly affecting the day-to-day functioning of the commercial sector as well as the villages around Manali. During the Congress regime, it was decided and approved that electricity supply from the AD hydro project was basically meant for the Manali area. But later its supply was diverted to Nalagarh. We urged the CM that the power supply of this project should be immediately diverted to Manali and surrounding areas.”

“We also urged the CM to construct a bypass in Manali from SA-BA restaurant to club house. We have been facing acute problem of traffic regulation, especially during peak tourist season. The construction of the bypass will definitely ease the traffic problem considerably,” he added.

Apart from this, we requested the CM to ensure reconstruction of Kothi-Mathivan forest road and its extension up to Pandu Ropa Bhrigu lake, which is one of the tourist and religious destinations of Manali area. During the previous Congress regime, it was approved to reconstruct the above forest road and extend it up to Pandu Ropa for easy access to Bhrigu lake. But unfortunately, it could not be materialised, he added.